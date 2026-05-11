A word from our sponsors: Mention Hospice Alliance at DeRango’s on May 19 for 10% donation

Note: This is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance — DH

When dining in or carrying out at DeRango’s on Tuesday, May 19, please mention Hospice Alliance for a 10% donation!

DeRango’s Restaurant and Sports Baris located at 2135 31st Street, Kenosha. Hours for the fundraiser offer are: Tuesday, May 19 from 4 – 9 pm

Hospice Alliance is a non-profit, community-based organization dedicated to caring for the terminally ill and empowering those who support them. Our organization strives to provide comfort in order to enhance the quality of life each day. Your donation and participation in events like our monthly Dining for Donations, helps us continue our mission of adding life to days.

Hospice Alliance, the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin, is committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we serve. Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and in the Hospice Alliance Hospice House located in Pleasant Prairie. Hospice Alliance is your compassionate community non-profit hospice, incorporated in 1981. Hospice Alliance is also a proud 5-star member of the We Honor Veterans Program, a program developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in partnership with the Veterans Administration. For more information, call 262-652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.