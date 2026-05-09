Jeff Meracle appointed to Wheatland J1 School District board

Jeff Meracle has been appointed to fil a vacant seat on the Wheatland J1 School District board.

Here is a news release from the district:

At a special meeting on May 6th, the Wheatland Board Of Education voted unanimously to appoint Jeff Meracle to the open seat vacated by former President Chris Serak. The board had three excellent candidates, and after careful consideration chose Jeff for the appointment.

Board President, Heidie Dunn, said the following about the process, “Although we had great candidates to choose from, we were excited to select Jeff Meracle to serve on the Wheatland board due to his unique experiences, connection to the community and commitment to continued growth at Wheatland.”

Mr. Meracle is a native Wisconsinite that has been in the Wheatland area for over 10 years. He has worked as an executive in the automotive industry for most of his career. Jeff has had several children go through the Wheatland School District, and in the interview he spoke highly of his family’s experience at Wheatland. His desire to impact the community prompted him to apply for the position.

Mr. Meracle commented, “My family and I have been proud members of the Wheatland School District since moving to the area in 2014. During that time, we’ve been consistently impressed by the strong educational experience the district provides and the dedication of its teachers, staff, and leadership. I am honored to serve on the board and look forward to contributing my time and perspective to help strengthen the district and ensure Wheatland continues to be a

great place for our children to learn, grow, and succeed.”

Mr. Meracle’s first board meeting will be on May 28th, 2026. His appointed term will run through April 2027 at which time the seat will appear on the spring ballot.