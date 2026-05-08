UPDATE: Paddock Lake water main repaired; no boil order needed

/Paddock Lake photo

A broken water main in the municipal water system in Paddock Lake has been repaired as of 6 p.m.

A boil order for affected homes will not be necessary, said Tim Popanda, village administrator.

At about 12:30 p.m., Friday a contractor working for the placement of fiber optic cable directional bored through the village water main at 258th Avenue and 77TH Place in the Whitetail Ridge Subdivision.

The main is 8 plus feet deep at the location the fiber contractor drilled through the main, Popanda said.

Here is a link to our original reporting on this issue.

/Paddock Lake photo

/Paddock Lake photo

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