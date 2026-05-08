Boring accident disrupting Paddock Lake water service

A boring error is disrupting water service in parts of Paddock Lake.

A crew performing directional boring for the installation of fiber optic cable in the Whitetail Ridge subdivision struck a main water line, said Tim Popanda, village administrator.

Most affected are Whitetail Ridge residents and properties along Highway 50, Popanda said.

Water system users on the east side of the lake should not be affected, Popanda said.

A crew is working on isolating the break area. Then repairs can take place, Popanda said.

A boil order will likely be issued once service is restored.

Note: We expect to have more info here when it is available. Check back — DH