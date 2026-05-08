A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2026 Car Show and Business in Park is May 16

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

The Twin Lakes Ara Chamber and Business Association’s Car Show and Business in the Park returns to downtown Twin Lakes on May 16.

This isn’t just a car show… it’s a full community experience.

What to expect:

• A lineup of eye-catching classic, custom, and modern cars

• Local Business in the Park vendors showcasing what makes our community amazing

• Shopping, strolling, and connecting with local businesses

• Food vendors & sweet treats

• Family-friendly vibes and small-town fun

• A perfect kickoff to the weekend

Vendors: Local businesses, makers, and organizations will be set up throughout the park — a great chance to shop small, learn about local services, and support the community all in one place.

Car lovers: Whether you’re bringing a car or just coming to admire them, you’ll love the atmosphere, the stories behind the vehicles, and the pride owners bring to the show.

Business in the Park and Car Show is open to the public free to attend. Starting time is 10 a.m. Mark your calendar, invite your friends, and plan to spend your day soaking up everything local.

Cars sign up is here.

Vendors sign up is here.