Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

May 7th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:02 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a crash at Holy Hill Road and Burlington Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. No injuries being reported, but there is fluid leakage.

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