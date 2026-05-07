Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 2:02 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a crash at Holy Hill Road and Burlington Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. No injuries being reported, but there is fluid leakage.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:02 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a crash at Holy Hill Road and Burlington Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. No injuries being reported, but there is fluid leakage.
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