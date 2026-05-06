Friends of Community Library spring book sale is May 7, 8, 9

The Friends of Community Library’s spring book sale will be this weekend at the Twin Lakes branch of the library on May 7, 8, and 9.

The usual wide variety of books are available, both fiction and nonfiction, as well as young adult and children’s literature.

Thursday, May 7, hours are from 3 to 7 p.m.; Friday, May 8 hours are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 9

hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The popular $9 bag of books is a feature of the sale. Friends members may take advantage of a $7 bag. Friends memberships are available at the sale.

The Twin Lakes library is located at 110 S. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes.