Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting May 5, 2026

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.
The regular meeting will start at 5 p.m., or immediately following an executive session scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. The regular meeting will take place in the Upper Commons.
Agenda items include:
- 2025-26 Friends of Westosha Awards
- Winter Sports State Qualifier Recognition
- Acceptance of 2026-27 Open Enrollment Applications
- Approval of Parking Lot Addition
- Approval of 2026-27 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation
- Approval of 2026-27 Support Staff Letters of Assignment and Compensation
- Approval of 2026-27 Administrative and Director Contracts
- Approval of 2026-27 Extra-Curricular Positions and Stipends
- Approval of Cell Phone Policy