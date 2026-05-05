Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting May 5, 2026

May 5th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The regular meeting will start at 5 p.m., or immediately following an executive session scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. The regular meeting will take place in the Upper Commons.

Agenda items include:

  • 2025-26 Friends of Westosha Awards
  • Winter Sports State Qualifier Recognition
  • Acceptance of 2026-27 Open Enrollment Applications
  • Approval of Parking Lot Addition
  • Approval of 2026-27 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation
  • Approval of 2026-27 Support Staff Letters of Assignment and Compensation
  • Approval of 2026-27 Administrative and Director Contracts
  • Approval of 2026-27 Extra-Curricular Positions and Stipends
  • Approval of Cell Phone Policy

The full agenda is available here.

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