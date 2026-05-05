Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting May 5, 2026

Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits Racine Habitat for Humanity build May 1, talks affordable housing crisis and federal legislation U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Friday, May 1, visited a Habitat for Humanity of Racine and Kenosha Counties construction site on South Memorial Drive, touring homes under construction before joining local housing leaders, developers, and nonprofit officials in a roundtable discussion about the region’s deepening affordable housing crisis and the path forward for federal legislation. […] Heather Asiyanbi

Opinion: Stability Matters: Housing, Education, and Racine’s Path Forward At the recent Racine Unified School District (RUSD) State of the District address, Superintendent Soren Gajewski raised a point that deserves serious reflection: student outcomes do not exist in a vacuum. They are deeply connected to the stability of the households and neighborhoods in which our children live. One factor highlighted was housing—specifically, the high […] Walter Williams

DeRango’s to host Hospice Alliance “Dining for Donations” fundraiser May 19 in Kenosha KENOSHA — A Kenosha restaurant will host a fundraiser later this month aimed at supporting hospice care and services for people facing serious illness. Hospice Alliance announced that DeRango’s Restaurant and Sports Bar will participate in the organization’s May “Dining for Donations” event on Tuesday, May 19, from 4 to 9 p.m. During the event, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin Humanities, Arts Board launch program to help folk artists share traditions statewide MADISON — Wisconsin Humanities announced a new statewide effort aimed at helping folk and traditional artists share the cultural traditions behind their work through public conversations and events. The program, called Wisconsin by the People, is a partnership between Wisconsin Humanities and the Wisconsin Arts Board. It is part of a national initiative, By the […] Racine County Eye Staff