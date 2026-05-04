Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board special meeting and committee of the whole May 4, 2026

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a committee of the whole meeting Monday at Village Hall.

The special board meeting is first at 6:15 p.m. On that agenda is: swearing in of new trustees and consideration of a motion to approve Committee Appointments.

The committee of the whole meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding Kane’s Lakeside LLC, d/b/a Buoys, request to amend its alcohol beverage licensed premises to include the parking lot on parcel 85-4-119-214-1307 for Baggo League tournaments on May 20; June 3 and 17; July 1, 15, and 29; August 12 and 26; September 9 and 23; and October 7 and 21.

Discussion regarding Resolution R2026-5-1 Urging the State of Wisconsin to Provide Sustainable and Adequate Transportation Funding.

Discussion regarding a recommendation from the Plan Commission regarding a Comprehensive Plan Update Proposal.

Discussion regarding the Fire Department Pay Scale.

Discussion regarding Ordinance 2026-5-1 Ordinance Creating Chapter 8.90 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Outdoor Lighting

The full agenda is available here.