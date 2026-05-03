2026 Paddock Lake Arbor Day ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Paddock Lake recognized Arbor Day in a ceremony Saturday morning.

Local Scouts helped withe ceremony. Scout Robert Ader gave a history of Arbor Day and Scout Andrew Cerda read a relevant quote from naturalist John Muir. Here is video of Ader:

Here is video of village Trustee John Poole giving some facts about Paddock Lake and Arbor Day:

The village expects to have saplings available for free for planting by village residents later in May,

The Scouts then finished the planting of a purple crabapple tree on the Village Hall property. 2026 marks Paddock Lake’s 26th year as a designated Tree City USA.