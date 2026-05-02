UPDATE: Three injured in Wheatland crash

Three people were injured and one was trapped in a vehicle as the result of a crash in Wheatland this morning.

Following is a news release from Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue:

At approximately 10:07 a.m. on May 2, 2026, Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue, along with the Town of Wheatland Fire Department and the Town of Randall Fire Department, were dispatched to the 5700 block of STH 83 for a reported head-on motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel encountered a significant and complex scene. Two patients were located lying in the roadway, one patient was trapped and pinned within a vehicle, and a second vehicle was fully involved in flames.

Due to the severity of the incident, two medical helicopters from Flight for Life were requested to respond to land on the scene. Fire crews initiated an extensive extrication operation to free a female patient trapped in one of the vehicles. The extrication process lasted approximately 57 minutes due to the extensive damage sustained in the crash.

Two patients were transported via helicopter to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee in critical condition. Life-saving interventions, including the administration of blood products, were provided to both patients prior to air transport. A third patient was transported by ground ambulance to Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, and was reported to be in stable condition.

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue responded with three paramedic ambulances and Squad 6551. The Town of Randall Fire Department responded with Truck 5735 and Engine 5715. The Town of Wheatland Fire Department responded with Engine 6614, Brush Truck 6671, and Tender 6661. To maintain emergency coverage in the area Twin Lakes, Randall, and Wheatland area during the incident, Salem Lakes Fire Department provided change-of-quarters coverage to Randall Station 2, and Richmond, Illinois Fire Protection District Ambulance 1451 was assigned to Twin Lakes Fire Department.

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue would like to thank all assisting agencies for their coordinated response, including Kenosha County Joint Dispatch, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Flight for Life, and Twin Lakes Dispatch. The incident remains under investigation, and at this time, no further information will be released.