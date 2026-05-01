Units responding for crash on I-94

May 1st, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:10 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 7500 block of I-94 northbound.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

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