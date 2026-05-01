Units responding for crash on I-94

Forecast: Between tariffs and renewed inflation, economy is ‘good, not great’ in Wisconsin, US The nation’s economy is slowing down and in Wisconsin this year, on top of a year of underperformance in 2025, a national economist for the homebuilding industry said Wednesday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner At a presentation in Madison to the Wisconsin Bankers Association, Robert Dietz said the risk for a recession has […] Erik Gunn

Gregory Scott Broughman, 59, of Kenosha – Obituary September 13, 1966 - April 27, 2026Gregory Scott Broughman, 59, of Kenosha – Obituary was first posted on April 30, 2026 at 2:56 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff

Denise Michelle O’Brien, 67, of Mount Pleasant – Obituary August 17, 1958 - April 23, 2026Denise Michelle O’Brien, 67, of Mount Pleasant – Obituary was first posted on April 30, 2026 at 2:48 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Gary Lynn DeGarmo, 73, of Racine – Obituary October 3, 1952 - April 25, 2026Gary Lynn DeGarmo, 73, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on April 30, 2026 at 2:36 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff