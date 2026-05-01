Sharing Center and Twin Lakes Food Pantry to benefit from 2026 National Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive

A key food drive for Western Kenosha County food pantries kicks off this weekend.

Local United States Postal Service carriers will be participating in the National Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

“It’s typically one of the largest food drives of the year for the Sharing Center and other pantries in Kenosha County,” said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center.

The letter carriers will deliver custom food donation bags to every mailbox and PO Box this weekend. Next Saturday, May 9, people can fill the bag and put it outside their doorstep or mailbox and it will be delivered to the appropriate pantry. Anything collected by Twin Lakes carriers goes to the Twin Lakes Food pantry and anything collected by Bristol and Salem Post Office carriers will come to the Sharing Center, Pomaville said.

“This year, the Sharing Center and the Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry have teamed up to hopefully increase the amount of food collected in rural Kenosha County,” Pomaville said.

If you forget to put your donation out or you put it out before May 9, the carrier will still pick it up. People can also deliver the food directly to each pantry, Pomaville said.

Last year, the National Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive netted about 5 tons of food for rural pantries, at a time when need is still higher than average, Pomaville said.

Food items needed by the pantries include: Peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned fruit, canned tuna and chicken, canned vegetables, soup, pasta and rice.