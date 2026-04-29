County Board 2026-28 committee assignments bring Western Kenosha County supervisors into leadership

Last week Mark Nordigian of Randall was elected chairman of the Kenosha County Board, putting a western Kenosha countian at the top of the legislative body.

This week, Nordigian announced his committee assignments for 2026-28 and Western Kenosha County influence appears to have grown even more for the next two years.

Of the seven committees five have a Western Kenosha County supervisor as chair or vice chair. Western Kenosha County also picked up one seat as an appointee to the Joint Services Board.

For the previous two-year term no Western Kenosha County supervisor was a chair or vice chair or appointee to Joint Services Board.

Nordigian told westofthei.com in an email that increasing Western Kenosha County leadership on committees was not his intention, but instead coincidence.

“My goal was to put the committees together in the way that I think they would work to move the county forward,” Nordigian said in the email.

Nordigian was elected by his colleagues to serve as chairman during the board’s organizational meeting last week. Supervisor John Franco was elected Vice Chairman.

“I worked diligently over the last week in developing the committees,” said Nordigian in a news release distributed Tuesday evening. “Of the supervisors I was able to connect with, I heard them and worked to make committees that I thought would be cohesive, respectful, and diligent.”

“I’m committed to working collaboratively, listening thoughtfully, and making decisions that reflect the best interests of our residents,” Nordigian said during Tuesday evening’s board meeting. “Together, we have an opportunity to build on our strengths and address the challenges ahead with integrity and purpose. I am looking forward to the work we

will accomplish together.”

Nordigian also announced the reduction of the size of most committees in a bid for greater efficiency and speed,

clearer accountability, lower administrative costs, and the potential for smaller groups to develop stronger cohesion.

Nordigian’s committee assignments are as follows:

Executive Committee — Mark Nordigian (chair), John Franco (vice chair), Erin Decker, Dave Geertsen, Tim Stocker, John Morrissey, Eric Meadows, Keith Gray.

Finance and Administration — Dave Geertsen (chair), Gabe Nudo (vice chair), John Poole, John Franco, Luke Pollock, Aaron Karow, Julia Robinson

Human Services — Tim Stocker (chair), Julia Robinson (vice chair), Erin Decker, Stephanie Knezz, Guida Brown

Judiciary and Law — Erin Decker (chair), Daniel Gaschke (vice chair), Laura Belsky, Luke Pollock, Keith Gray

Legislative — John Morrissey (chair), Erin Decker (vice chair), Riki Tagliapietra. Dave Tarzon, Jeff Cologna

Planning, Development and Extension Education — Keith Gray (chair), Eric Meadows (vice chair), David Lux, Jeff Cologna, Sarah Kirby

Public Works and Facilities — Eric Meadows (chair), John Poole (vice chair), Laura Belsky, Aaron Karow, Bill Grady

County Board appointees to Joint Services Board — John Poole, Daniel Gaschke (will continue serving

current term on the board)