Youth advocates ask Dems running for governor about their plans for kids Amid a climate of uncertainty surrounding the future of federal funding for after-school programs, Wisconsin advocates, representatives from nonprofit organizations and local youth asked Democratic candidates for governor what they will do to support after-school programs. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Four of the seven major candidates for the Democratic nomination for governor […] Baylor Spears

Gabby Hood kicks off April 2027 Racine mayoral campaign, vows safer city and more responsive leadership Racine police officer Gabrielle “Gabby” Hood formally launched her campaign for mayor Wednesday morning in downtown Racine, telling a crowd of supporters she intends to build an administration around community partnerships, economic opportunity and a more responsive city government. “I want to be the mayor who leads the city, who will be focused, accountable and […] Heather Asiyanbi

3 Racine Unified Board of Education members sworn in by Judge Jamie McClendon RACINE — One new, two current Racine Unified Board of Education members were sworn into their elected roles Monday. They will each serve a three-year term. Newly elected board member Ethan Clements, who took former board member Bryan O’Connell’s seat, and re-elected members Scott Coey and Sarah Walker Cleaveland were sworn in by Circuit Court […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

These are Solana AI Agents Playing an Arbitrage Game To analyze the infrastructure aspects of trading AI agents, the Solana RPC service named RPC Fast watches DEXes and other HFT platforms closely because it’s where the real volume lives—and where most arbitrage attempts fail before they execute a single profitable trade. Manual arbitrage is not a strategy. It’s a theater. You spot a price […] Racine County Eye Staff