County, state officials tour flood affected areas along Fox River and Highway W

From Kenosha County:

Officials from two state agencies and the Wisconsin Wetlands Association joined Kenosha County leaders last week on a tour of the environmental challenges that the county faces along Highway W, where Fox River erosion is compromising the roadway.

The previously scheduled tour came as the area continues to dry out from significant flooding, with the river having crested at 15.08 feet on April 19, more than two feet shy of the record in July 2017 but still well above the 11-foot flood stage.

Highway W was covered by floodwaters in some areas and was closed north and south of Highway 50 for several days last week.

While this was a severe situation, County Executive Samantha Kerkman noted that erosion along the roadway is a continual concern.

“Working with our state and federal partners, the county is developing strategies to address streambank erosion, as well as the ecological conditions that contribute to frequent flooding on the Fox,” Kerkman said. “With a significant amount of land in this area already publicly owned by the state, local and county governments, we see a unique opportunity to work collaboratively to enhance the riverway and protect the roadway.”

Joining Kerkman and other county officials on the Friday tour and a meeting earlier that morning at the County Center were representatives of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, County Board Supervisor Erin Decker, state Sen. Steve Nass, state Rep. Amanda Nedweski, and a staff member for U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.

This gathering followed a similar tour that the county conducted with the Wetlands Association late last year.

“We look forward to a continuing dialogue on strategies and potential funding sources to support this effort,” Kerkman said.