County, state officials tour flood affected areas along Fox River and Highway W

Apr 28th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.
Kenosha County Highway Director Greg Boldt points to an area of the Fox River where erosion is creating concerns on Highway W in the Town of Wheatland during a recent tour of the area with county and state officials. /Kenosha County photo
 

From Kenosha County:

Officials from two state agencies and the Wisconsin Wetlands Association joined Kenosha County leaders last week on a tour of the environmental challenges that the county faces along Highway W, where Fox River erosion is compromising the roadway. 

The previously scheduled tour came as the area continues to dry out from significant flooding, with the river having crested at 15.08 feet on April 19, more than two feet shy of the record in July 2017 but still well above the 11-foot flood stage. 

Highway W was covered by floodwaters in some areas and was closed north and south of Highway 50 for several days last week. 

While this was a severe situation, County Executive Samantha Kerkman noted that erosion along the roadway is a continual concern. 

“Working with our state and federal partners, the county is developing strategies to address streambank erosion, as well as the ecological conditions that contribute to frequent flooding on the Fox,” Kerkman said. “With a significant amount of land in this area already publicly owned by the state, local and county governments, we see a unique opportunity to work collaboratively to enhance the riverway and protect the roadway.” 

Joining Kerkman and other county officials on the Friday tour and a meeting earlier that morning at the County Center were representatives of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, County Board Supervisor Erin Decker, state Sen. Steve Nass, state Rep. Amanda Nedweski, and a staff member for U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil. 

This gathering followed a similar tour that the county conducted with the Wetlands Association late last year. 

“We look forward to a continuing dialogue on strategies and potential funding sources to support this effort,” Kerkman said. 

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman examines Fox River erosion concerns along Highway W in Wilmot with David Nguyen, project development chief with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. /Kenosha County photo
A view of Highway W near the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, where floodwaters recently covered the roadway, leaving a pond in the fair’s parking lot. /Kenosha County photo
Kenosha County Planning and Development Director Andy Buehler, second from right, shows a trouble spot for erosion alongside Highway W and the Fox River, near the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, during a recent tour of the area with representatives of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and others. /Kenosha County photo
Kenosha County officials and representatives of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, and members of the area’s legislative delegation tour an area where erosion along the Fox River is threatening the stability of Highway W in Wheatland. /Kenosha County photo
 
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