Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting April 28, 2026

Apr 28th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

This meeting will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.

Agenda items include:

  • Approve Resignations: Resignation of Education Assistants, Resignation of Teaching Staff, Retirement of Teaching Staff.
  • Approve new Hires: Teaching Staff, Elementary Teacher, Elementary Teacher, Special Education Teacher,
  • Administrative Contract: Principal
  • Discuss 2026-27 salary Increases for teachers, hourly employees, and administrative assistants’ contracts, along with market adjustments
  • Approve contracts for teachers and administrative assistants
  • Approve assurance letters for hourly employees

The full agenda is available here.

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