Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting April 28, 2026

Wednesday Optimist Club spaghetti dinner and bake sale set for May 3 RACINE — The Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine will hold its 19th annual spaghetti dinner and bake sale on Sunday, May 3, at the Bartlett Youth Center, 1120 N. Stuart Road, as the group raises funds for youth-serving efforts in the community. The club announced that its youth work programs have continued to expand and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine County power outages: Thousands out; safety tips, contacts, and what to do Thousands of Racine County residents are without power Monday afternoon following storm-related disruptions, with outage trackers showing about 5,654 customers out of 53,183 (about 10.6%) across the county.⁠⁠ Most of the outages are affecting We Energies customers, according to the same tracker.⁠⁠​ We Energies urges customers to check outage status or report an outage online […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Household composting program adds third drop-off site on southside RACINE — A community-led effort to reduce food waste and landfill use is expanding, as the Racine Food Waste Composting Committee prepares to open its third household compost drop-off site on the city’s south side. The new location will launch at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at First Baptist Church of Racine, offering residents another […] Racine County Eye Staff

How Personal Safety Awareness Is Changing in Local Communities Conversations around personal safety have become more visible in recent years, not just at a national level but within local communities as well. Residents are paying closer attention to how they move through public spaces, how risks are managed, and what steps can be taken to improve overall safety. This shift is not driven by […] Racine County Eye Staff