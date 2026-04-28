Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting April 28, 2026

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
This meeting will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Approve Resignations: Resignation of Education Assistants, Resignation of Teaching Staff, Retirement of Teaching Staff.
- Approve new Hires: Teaching Staff, Elementary Teacher, Elementary Teacher, Special Education Teacher,
- Administrative Contract: Principal
- Discuss 2026-27 salary Increases for teachers, hourly employees, and administrative assistants’ contracts, along with market adjustments
- Approve contracts for teachers and administrative assistants
- Approve assurance letters for hourly employees