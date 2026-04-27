Rain returns Monday

Have you enjoyed the dry aspect of the weather over the last few days?

If you answered yes, you might be a little chagrined about Monday’s forecast, which is calling for rain Monday afternoon and evening.

Rain is likely to start around noon with a chance continuing through the afternoon, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. About 6 p.m. the likelihood of rain picks up with the added possibility of a thunderstorm.

Monday’s high temperature should reach 65.

The balance of the week should be dry after Monday overnight with high temperatures mostly in the 50s and lows in the 40s and high 30s.