Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

At about 6:48 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 28400 block of Highway F in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Deputies on scene. Airbag deployment in involved vehicle.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:48 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 28400 block of Highway F in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Deputies on scene. Airbag deployment in involved vehicle.
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