A word from our sponsors: Aging and Disability Resource Center of Kenosha County offers Medicare workshops

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Kenosha County. — DH

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Kenosha County offers no-cost, unbiased, Medicare workshops for those new to Medicare, or who want to learn more.

Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs. If possible, we recommend signing up for a workshop 3-4 months before your Medicare starts.

UPCOMING MEDICARE 2026 WORKSHOPS:

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance A, Room N2: Thursday, May 21, 1– 3 p.m.; Wednesday, July 15, 10 a.m. – noon.

Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd Street, Bristol, Great Room: Wednesday, June 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S Lake Ave, Twin Lakes, Meeting Room: Tuesday, August 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make a reservation or to learn more.