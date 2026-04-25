Kerkman sworn in as county executive

County Executive Samantha Kerkman (right) speaks to the audience after her swearing in for her second term on April 19. /Kenosha County photo

From the Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman took the oath of office (April 19) for her second, four-year term in the office.

Kerkman was re-elected without opposition in the April 7 election. She has served as County Executive since April 2022.

“I thank the voters of Kenosha County for their support,” Kerkman said. “I take very seriously the trust that they’ve put in me to lead our county, and I am honored to continue in this role, working for all of you.”

Retired Judge Mary Kay Wagner administered the oath to Kerkman during a brief swearing-in ceremony with family, friends, and colleagues at the county Administration Building.

A native of Kenosha County, Kerkman previously served in the state Assembly from 2001 to 2022, co-chairing the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and chairing the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. In 2022, she became the first woman to serve as Kenosha County Executive.

As County Executive, Kerkman’s focus has been on public safety, human services, and infrastructure. Highlights in these areas include:

◼ Additional investments in public safety, with more than $199 million in tax levy funding provided since 2022.

◼ The strategic deployment of opioid settlement funds, the enactment of an innovative contract with Lake Behavioral Hospital, and the soon-to-be-completed development of a state-of-the-art Human Services facility in the heart of the community.

◼ Support for the continued maintenance of county highways as well as road improvement projects in partnership with the state, local municipalities, and private developers.

More information about the County Executive’s Office and its functions is available at: https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/Executive.