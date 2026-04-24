Kenosha County to hold 6 Drug Take Back Day events on April 25

Kenosha County will participate in National Drug Take Back Day collection events at six locations throughout the county on Saturday, April 25, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these sites:

• Somers Fire & Rescue, 7511 12th St., Somers

• BMO Bank, 4235 52nd St., Kenosha

• Pleasant Prairie Police Station, 10111 39th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

• The Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol (at the cold storage building behind the main building; look for the sign on Highway 50 on the southeast side of the building)

• Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Dr., Twin Lakes

• University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Tallent Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers

National Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription and over-the-counter drugs safely and at no cost, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. Along with dropping off unused and expired medications, visitors can participate in a short, 5-minute training session on naloxone.

“We’re pleased to offer this opportunity for Kenosha County residents to safely clean out their medicine cabinets, to learn about lifesaving naloxone, and to pick up a directory of behavioral health resources and services that are available in the community,” Kerkman said. “I encourage people to take a few minutes to stop at one of the six free and convenient sites on Saturday.”

Naloxone (NARCAN®) is the medication that reverses an opioid overdose. Trainees will learn the signs of an overdose and how to quickly administer this life-saving medication. More information about the naloxone distribution program in Kenosha County is available at https://tinyurl.com/NaloxoneTrained.

Naloxone training and information about Kenosha County Behavioral Health Services resources will be available at all locations except the Twin Lakes Police Department and UW-Parkside.

“At the UW-Parkside Police Department, our commitment to keeping our campus and surrounding communities safe is paramount. Drug Take Back Day is part of that commitment,” said Chief Kelly Andrichik. “This event is a convenient and trustworthy way to dispose of harmful or addictive medications. Please take the time to go through your medicine cabinets and help keep our community protected.”

Opioids, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine, are among the most misused prescription pain medications, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Event partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should be securely sealed in their original container.

Items acceptable for collection include prescription (controlled and noncontrolled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol spray dispensers, creams, vials, and pet medications.

Unacceptable items include illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, biohazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), and mercury thermometers.

The Kenosha County Division of Behavioral Health Services is partnering with BMO Bank, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments from Pleasant Prairie, Twin Lakes and UW-Parkside, as well as Somers Fire & Rescue, for this important community event.

Last fall, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported that all Wisconsin sites combined collected a total of 53,498 pounds of unneeded medications, making Wisconsin No. 1 in the nation, Kerkman noted.

“Stop at one of the drop-off sites on Saturday, April 25, and help Wisconsin remain number one in the country for the most unused, unwanted, and expired medications collected,” Kerkman said.