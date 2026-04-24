Four Wilmot UHS students recognized for earning state-level scholarships

Four Wilmot Union High School seniors were recently recognized by for earning state-level scholarships.

The Academic Excellence Scholarship is awarded to Wisconsin high school seniors with the highest weighted grade point average in their school, recognizing academic leadership and achievement. This year’s recipients from Wilmot Union High School are Jake Keating and Brooklyn Blattner.

The Technical Excellence Scholarship is awarded to seniors who demonstrate the highest level of proficiency in technical education. This scholarship supports students pursuing careers in technical fields. This year’s recipients from Wilmot Union High School are Penny Zubor and Cooper Pappadakis.

All recipients were honored by the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education and presented with certificates of achievement in recognition of their accomplishments.

“We are extremely proud of these students and the dedication they’ve shown throughout their academic journeys,” said District Administrator Christy Weinstock. “Their achievements reflect a strong commitment to excellence, and we are excited to see all they accomplish in the future.”

Brooklyn Blattner and Jake Keating /WUHS photo

From left, district administrator Christy Weinstock, Cooper Pappadakis, School Board President Wayne Trongeau /WUHS photo

Penny Zubor /WUHS photo