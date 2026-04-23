Wheatland Center School students compete at 2026 Regional Math Meet at UW-Whitewater

/Contributed photo

Wheatland Center School students competed at the Regional Math Meet that was held at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Jan. 8.

Students in grades fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth competed against students from seven different schools in the division based on the 2025-26 school enrollment.

Members of the fifth and sixth grade team were: Jordan Goggin, Hadley Madsen, Emerson Naber, Nicholas Syreini, Tyler Epping, Ava Winter, Charlie Wisneski and Abigail Zavacke.

Members of the seventh and eighth grade team were: Natalie Konrad, Parker McCann, Gursevak Toor, Sawyer VanDommelen, Jaena Baumeister, Aaron Crane, Austyn Madaus and Addison McCann.

Students participated in the following events: Problem Solving (without calculators), Consumer Math (with calculators), Geometric Reasoning (with calculator), Mental Math (without calculator) and Team Problem Solving (with calculator).

Every member of the team worked to solve the complex problems within each event. The top scorer for fifth grade was Jordan Goggin and for sixth grade was Charlie Wisneski. The top scorer for seventh grade was Gursevak Toor who also placed second overall for seventh grade in our division. The top scorer for eighth grade was Jaena Baumeister.

Students had the opportunity to showcase their teamwork by delegating responsibilities in order to successfully complete a variety of math challenges during the Team Problem Solving event.