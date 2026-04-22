Kenosha County Public Health offering free well-testing services to residents in flooded areas

Residents affected by the recent flooding along the Fox River and elsewhere are encouraged to utilize free well-testing services offered by Kenosha County Public Health.

Test kits may be picked up during business hours at the following locations:

◼ Kenosha County Center, highways 45 and 50, Bristol, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road (Highway F), 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Somers Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. (Highway E), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼ Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Samples will be collected at all locations Tuesday-Thursday this week and Monday-Thursday next week.

“With the flood waters possibly going into your well, we’d like to make sure you have safe water,” said Health Officer Ricky Ferrari Traner. “If the floodwater went over your well casing, you should also sanitize your well before testing.”

Well testing and sanitizing information is available on the Kenosha County website at the following links:

◼ Well testing: https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/352/Private-and-Public-Well-Water-Tests

◼ Well sanitizing and other safe drinking water information: https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/2518/Drinking-Water-Safety

Other flood preparedness information and resources are available at: https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/2474/Flood-Preparedness-Resources