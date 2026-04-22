A word from our sponsors: Slades Corners Computer Repair provides computer repair, TV antenna installation and service, security camera installation and more

September retrial set for Miguel Cruz in Juanita Zdroik Highway K murder case as prosecutors weigh possible resolution RACINE COUNTY — A September jury retrial is scheduled in the Juanita Zdroik homicide case after a judge vacated Miguel A. Cruz’s 2021 conviction and ordered a new trial. Court records show the case is set for a final pretrial hearing Sept. 8, with jury trial dates beginning Sept. 21. The victim’s family says they […] Denise Lockwood

Racine County under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flood Warning Racine County is under a severe thunderstorm warning from now until 1:30 p.m. This warning includes quarter-sized hail, thunder, lightning, and showers. For safety, it is best to stay indoors and keep an eye out on the weather forecast. Safety tips for ongoing weather Stay indoors and away from windowsStrong winds and hail can shatter […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Chef Michael Feker joins King’s Table as culinary director, advancing food-as-medicine MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee chef and restaurateur Michael Feker has taken on a new role as culinary director for King’s Table, a community-focused meal program that organizers say is designed to provide nutritious, ready-to-heat food while also supporting local entrepreneurship. King’s Table, developed in collaboration with Bishop Harvey and Prison EDC, describes itself as both a […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Theatre Guild’s “Pippin” runs May 15–31 with value nights, ASL show RACINE — Racine Theatre Guild will bring the Tony Award-winning musical “Pippin” to its stage May 15–31, with performances running weekends and select weeknights at 2519 Northwestern Ave. The show follows Pippin, the son of Charlemagne, as a troupe of performers tells — and at times steers — his search for meaning, adventure and purpose. […] Racine County Eye Staff