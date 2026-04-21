Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 2:54 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in at Highways 83 and SA in Trevor.
UPDATE about 2:58 p.m. — Salem Lakes units arriving on scene report one vehicle involved.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:54 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in at Highways 83 and SA in Trevor.
UPDATE about 2:58 p.m. — Salem Lakes units arriving on scene report one vehicle involved.
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