Units responding for crash in Trevor

Apr 21st, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:54 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in at Highways 83 and SA in Trevor.

UPDATE about 2:58 p.m. — Salem Lakes units arriving on scene report one vehicle involved.

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