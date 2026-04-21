Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board April 21, 2026

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting will be live streamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Village Board: Role and Responsibilities – Remzy Bitar, Village Attorney
- 2026 Appointments for: Board of Appeals, Board of Review, Fire Commission, Library Board, Park Commission, Plan Commission, Southeastern Fox River Commission, Public Safety Liaison, Sex Offender Residence Board, Road Consortium.
- Sale of platted and unimproved park land owned by the Village, Parcel No. 70-4-120-213-0575 For informational purposes, this is located on the east side 278th Avenue approximately 265 feet south 103rd Street
- Closed session for: Cellular lease agreement with Crown Castle Towers for Village property located at 123 N Northwater St., Parcel No. 70-4-120-181-1556; Negotiating the fees and the extension or duration of the sewer service agreement, boundary agreement and water utility service agreement with the Village of Paddock Lake; Review and possible sale of the Silver Lake Village Hall, Parcel No. 70-4-120-172-3006