Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board April 21, 2026

Piggly Wiggly on Durand Ave. celebrates grand re-opening April 18 with visit from Weinermobile The Piggly Wiggly at 4011 Durand Ave. in Racine completed its biggest remodel in 15 years, reopening Saturday, April 18, with expanded fresh departments, widened aisles, updated signage and a community-centered redesign shaped by input from shoppers and staff. The celebration drew crowds with live music, giveaways, product demonstrations, food, and family-friendly activities, including a […] Heather Asiyanbi and Mark Hertzberg

Bridging the Line: One Racine County, if we choose it As I reflect on last week, I keep coming back to one simple thought: I am truly blessed. Last week, I had the opportunity to attend a “Coffee with Government Leaders” event organized by the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce at Grace Church in Burlington. It brought together voices that help shape Racine County: County […] Jamie Freeland

Betting Apps vs Sites in 2026: Which Works Better on Match Day? The split is simple at first and messy after that. Betting apps usually win the first 15 seconds of a live event: faster opening, saved login, cleaner push alerts, and less fumbling when a price moves after a red card or a late scratch. Sites still hold ground because a bigger screen helps when the […] Racine County Eye Staff

Elizabeth Gaye Bowers, 83, of Waterford – Obituary November 11, 1942 - April 13, 2026Elizabeth Gaye Bowers, 83, of Waterford – Obituary was first posted on April 20, 2026 at 3:22 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff