Wheatland declares state of emergency

Heavy rainfall and resulting flooding have spurred the town of Wheatland to declare a state of emergency.

The resolution declaring the state of emergency was signed by town Chairman Jeffrey Butler Monday.

Following is the text of the resolution:

TOWN OF WHEATLAND DISASTER DECLARATION

OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN RESPONSE TO FLOODING

WHEREAS on a series of weather events and heavy rain over the past several days have resulted in excessive rainfall, causing flooding, road damage, and property damage throughout the Town of Wheatland; and

WHEREAS, this flooding has resulted in conditions such as there has been and will likely continue to be damage to public and private property, as well as to public infrastructure, threatening the lives, safety, health, welfare, and property of people within the Town;

WHEREAS, multiple rescues have occurred and will likely continue to occur in the coming days, posing a significant risk to the personal safety of our citizens; and

WHEREAS, because of such emergency conditions, the Town Board is unable to meet with promptness; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Wheatland is asking for county assistance and requests the county to advise the State of Wisconsin of our emergency conditions:

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to sections 323.11 and 323.14 (4) of the Wisconsin Statutes, as Chairman of the Town of Wheatland in testimony whereof I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the great seal of the Town of Wheatland to be affixed.

BE IT RESOLVED, I, Jeffrey J. Butler, Town of Wheatland Town Chairmen, do hereby declare a State of Emergency exists in the Town of Wheatland, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, which requires extraordinary measures to protect the health and well-being of the people of this Town

Done at the Town of Wheatland town hall this 20th day of April, 2026.