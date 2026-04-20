Well test kits available at Salem Lakes Village Hall

From the Village of Salem Lakes:
With the recent flooding, the Village of Salem Lakes is working with the Kenosha County Department of Health and Human Services to provide free well water test kits. Kits are available at Village Hall in Salem from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Testing is free of charge, and completed kits can be dropped off at Village Hall. A bin will be available outside for after-hours drop-off.For more information, please visit: Private and Public Well Water Tests | Kenosha County, WI – Official Website