Salem Lakes declares emergency due to flooding

Salem Lakes has declared a state of emergency due to conditions caused by the heavy rainfall of last week and historic flooding along the Fox River.

From a news release from the village:

The Village of Salem Lakes is currently experiencing localized flooding conditions due to recent rainfall and elevated water levels. The Village across all departments are proactively engaged in monitoring conditions and responding to calls for service and public concerns as they arise. Emergency services remain actively deployed to ensure the safety of

our community. Residents are strongly encouraged to exercise caution and follow these important safety guidelines: Flood Safety Reminders: — Do not drive through flooded roadways Just a small amount of moving water can carry a vehicle off the roadway.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown. — Avoid walking through floodwaters Water may conceal hazards such as debris, open ditches, or unstable ground.

Respect all road closures and barricades. These are in place for your safety and to protect emergency responders. — Use caution near rivers, streams, and drainage areas. Water levels can rise quickly and unpredictably. — Check on neighbors, especially those who may need assistance Elderly or medically vulnerable individuals may require additional support during these conditions. Emergency Response Salem Lakes Fire Rescue, along with partner agencies, remains actively engaged in monitoring conditions and responding to incidents. Residents should call 911 for emergencies. Village Contacts & Information: For non-emergency concerns or to report flooding issues: — Salem Lakes Fire Rescue (Non-Emergency): (262) 620-3880 — Village Hall: (262) 843-2313 — Public Works Department: (262) 862-2371 leave VM in emergency notifications. Residents are encouraged to follow official Village communication channels for updates and additional information. Closing Statement We appreciate the cooperation of our residents as we work through these conditions. Taking

simple precautions now can prevent serious emergencies and help keep both the public and

responders safe.

Salem Lakes has two free sandbag locations: the first is located just south of the former Silver Lake Rescue building (Railroad and East Lake Street) and the second is located at Shorewood Park near the intersection of 76th Street and Shorewood Drive.

Salem Lakes also has set up an email, flood2026@voslwi.gov, for victims to send photos of the flooding. “We will be compiling the photos for documentation purposes,” said village administrator Michael Kostiuk. “We will be coordinating with the county on this.”