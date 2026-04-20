Kenosha County declares state of emergency

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of April 18, 2026 It was a week marked by public safety concerns, political developments, and ongoing community tensions across Racine County. From a high-profile court decision and a serious crash to a new mayoral candidate and concerns over data center impacts, these are the stories that drew the most attention. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories […] Racine County Eye Staff

Update: Storms knock out power to more than 6,000 in Racine County, outages linger across southeast Wisconsin UPDATE 8:40 P.M.: More than 6,000 Racine County residents lost power after storms moved through the area, with Union Grove and Franksville among the hardest-hit communities. Power outages remain scattered across Racine County and southeastern Wisconsin following storms that moved through the region, leaving thousands without electricity at the peak. According to WE Energies outage […] Denise Lockwood

Kemper Center Grand Tour April 26: Self-guided Kemper Hall, Durkee Mansion tours KENOSHA, Wis. — Residents can step inside two of Kenosha’s historic landmarks later this month as the Kemper Center & Anderson Arts Center hosts a drop-in, self-guided “Grand Tour” of Kemper Hall and the Durkee Mansion. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kemper Center campus, 6501 […] Racine County Eye Staff

Flood watch, tornado watch issued for Racine County Racine County residents are facing a high-impact stretch of weather Friday into early Saturday, with the National Weather Service issuing a flood watch through Saturday morning for a wide swath of southern Wisconsin, including Racine County, and a tornado watch through 8 p.m. Friday that also includes Racine County. Forecasters warned that flash flooding is […] Denise Lockwood