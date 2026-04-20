Kenosha County declares state of emergency

Kenosha County has declared a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall and resulting flooding.
The text of an executive order from County Executive Samantha Kerkman taking the action follows:
Western Kenosha County's news source
Kenosha County has declared a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall and resulting flooding.
The text of an executive order from County Executive Samantha Kerkman taking the action follows:
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