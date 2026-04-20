Kenosha County declares state of emergency

Apr 20th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

Kenosha County has declared a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall and resulting flooding.

The text of an executive order from County Executive Samantha Kerkman taking the action follows:

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