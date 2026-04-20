Agenda: Wheatland annual town meeting April 21, 2026

Apr 20th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland annual town meeting will take place Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Here is the agenda:

Chairman calls meeting to order

  1. Pledge of Allegiance
  2. Approval of minutes of 2025 Annual Meeting Minutes and 2026 Budget & Special Town Meeting
  3. Presentation of 2025 Financial Report
  4. Fire Dept. report
  5. Building Inspector report
  6. Municipal Court report
  7. Recreation Board report
  8. Town Chairman report & comments
  9. Old business
  10. New business —
  11. Annual Budget Hearing – date will be set by the town board for late November
  12. Set 2027 Annual Town Meeting – Tuesday, April 20, 2027, 7 P.M.
  13. Adjournment

You can view the agenda here.

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