Agenda: Wheatland annual town meeting April 21, 2026

The Wheatland annual town meeting will take place Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Here is the agenda:
Chairman calls meeting to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of minutes of 2025 Annual Meeting Minutes and 2026 Budget & Special Town Meeting
- Presentation of 2025 Financial Report
- Fire Dept. report
- Building Inspector report
- Municipal Court report
- Recreation Board report
- Town Chairman report & comments
- Old business
- New business —
- Annual Budget Hearing – date will be set by the town board for late November
- Set 2027 Annual Town Meeting – Tuesday, April 20, 2027, 7 P.M.
- Adjournment