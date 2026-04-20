A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Tennis Association to host Open House April 26; TYPTI demo included

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Western Kenosha County Tennis Association — DH

Western Kenosha County Tennis Association (WKCTA) is hosting an OPEN HOUSE this Sunday April 26th, 2026 from 1-3pm at the Westosha High School Tennis Courts (just south of Culvers). This is a free event to learn about our Summer Tennis & Pickleball sessions for kids and adults. If you haven’t played before and want to see what our programs have to offer, this is the perfect opportunity to play a little. We have all the equipment so don’t let that stand in your way. If you are an experience player and just want to come out and hit with us, we are ready for you as well.

Also, we will be demonstrating the new racquet sport of TYPTI. This is an exciting new game played on Pickleball courts but uses many of your tennis strokes. Here is the website that will introduce you TYPTI TYPTI • We Love Racquet Sports

Information can be found on our website www.wkcta.com.