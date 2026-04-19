Lance Park shoreline improvement project in discussion between Twin Lakes and Aquanuts

A Google Maps view of the area of Lance Park used by the Aquanuts

Shoreline improvements at Lance Park could be back on as some kind of joint effort between Twin Lakes and the Aquanuts Ski Show team.

The Village Board considered a lease agreement and development agreement with the Aquanuts that would help govern the project at a special Village Board meeting April 6.

Representatives of the Aquanuts said they are now focusing on placing a new year-round pier and stabilizing the shoreline at the portion of the park they use for their summer shows.

Last year, the Aquanuts and the village had agreed to undertake a more extensive improvement project that would have reworked the seating area and added other amenities. That project was challenged in court and the project was discontinued. The court case continued, but was eventually dismissed by a circuit court judge.

At the special meeting, Andy Amore, an Aquanuts board member, said the team had a contractor lined up to do the shoreline work as a donation, but that company pulled out just before the meeting due to the litigation last year.

“We’re in this spot where we will have to find a contractor,” Amore said.

There also was some discussion about team members or other volunteers doing the work. The team reps asked if village Public Works could do the work, but they did not receive a definitive answer.

The team wants to focus on stabilizing the shoreline where the pier will be, the representatives said.

Trustee Aaron Karow asked for the team to come back with some drawings of the planned work so the Village Board could more accurately assess the options.

“Let’s start out with a good plan,” Karow said. “We just want to make sure it’s going to be done right.”

The lease and rental agreement are on the agenda for Monday’s Village Board meeting.