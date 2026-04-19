Frost expected

/Photo by By Studio-FI, via Adobe stock

It’s going to get a lot colder than we’re used to lately overnight Sunday.

Widespread frost and a low of 28 is in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Temps could be below freezing by about 1 a.m. and hit rock bottom about 5 a.m., Monday.

Relative warmth should come back eventually Monday with a high of 52 in the forecast.

We won’t be close to that bone-chilling weather the rest of the week with temps high 60s and 70s the balance of the work week. Temps may even get close to 80 Thursday and Friday.

Also, in contrast to the last couple of weeks, there’s no rain in the forecast until Thursday night.