UPDATE: Latest flooding, weather conditions from Kenosha County government

Here is an update from Kenosha County on local flooding and weather conditions as of about 10 a.m., Saturday:

🌧️ UPDATE: A weather-related update from the Kenosha County Department of Public Works:

📏 FOX RIVER: The river is now forecast to crest at 15 feet on Sunday afternoon, one of the highest levels on record.

🛣️ ROAD CLOSURES: Highway 45 is closed near the 500 block this morning due to standing water in the roadway.

In Salem Lakes, 216th Avenue is closed just south of Highway 50 due to a collapsed culvert. DO NOT drive around the barriers.

Crews are also responding to other minor road issues throughout the county.

⛳️ GOLF COURSES: Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course are closed until further notice due to flooding.

Again, a reminder to use caution in areas of flooding and not to attempt to drive in standing water. Stay safe out there!