Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2026 Family Color Run coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

The sky above Twin Lakes was full of color instead of rain for the inaugural Twin Lakes Area Family Color Run Saturday.

The event started at Lance Park worked its way through downtown, then east to the Ice House Trail and then back west to downtown and the park.

About 250 people pre-registered for the event and at least 30 more signed up Saturday, said Alanna Colborn, chamber executive director.

Most of the runners and walkers were decked out in white so as to make maximum display of the powdered colors distributed just before the start and at spots along the route.

Back at the park there were music, bananas and oranges for recovery, vendors and a display by the Twin Lakes Fire Department.

Here is a video of the initial color toss:

Here are more photos from the event: