Closures of Highway W announced due to flooding

Kenosha County has announced the following flooding related closures of Highway W:

Section of Highway W from 45th Street to Highway 50: Now closed.

Section of Highway W from Highway 50 to Highway C: Scheduled to close at 4 p.m. today (Saturday).

The remainder of Highway W will be monitored for any other flooding concerns and closed as necessary.

ALSO: Highway BD (formerly Highway 75) is now closed between Highway 11 and Church Road in Racine County due to a failed culvert.

Updates will be provided as they become available.