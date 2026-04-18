Closures of Highway W announced due to flooding

Apr 18th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

Kenosha County has announced the following flooding related closures of Highway W:

  • Section of Highway W from 45th Street to Highway 50: Now closed. 
  • Section of Highway W from Highway 50 to Highway C: Scheduled to close at 4 p.m. today (Saturday).

The remainder of Highway W will be monitored for any other flooding concerns and closed as necessary.

ALSO: Highway BD (formerly Highway 75) is now closed between Highway 11 and Church Road in Racine County due to a failed culvert. 

Updates will be provided as they become available.

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