Units responding for fire in Brighton

At about 8:21 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 24700 block of 31st Street in Brighton.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a possible blown transformer with trees on fire.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:21 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 24700 block of 31st Street in Brighton.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a possible blown transformer with trees on fire.
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