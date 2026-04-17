Units responding for fire in Brighton

Apr 17th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:21 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 24700 block of 31st Street in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a possible blown transformer with trees on fire.

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