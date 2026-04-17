New tornado warning issued

At 7:48 p.m., the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for all of Kenosha County.

This warning is set to be in effect until 8:45 p.m.

From the warning text: “At 746 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from Wind Lake to near Hebron, moving east at 30 mph.”

Places in line of this storm according to the warning text are: Muskego, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Wind Lake, Franklin, Camp Lake, Twin Lakes, Raymond, Wheatland, and Yorkville.

UPDATE 8:46 p.m. — Tornado warning has expired. A tornado watch continues for Kenosha County until 10 p.m.