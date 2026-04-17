Fox River reaches major flood level; sand and bags available for Salem Lakes residents

The Fox River has reached major flood stage as measured at the New Munster gauge in Wheatland.

The river had reached 14.5 feet as of 8:15 p.m., Friday. Major flood stage is 14 feet.

That would be the second highest level since the record of 17.47 feet in July 2017.

The current forecast calls for the river to crest at 14.2 feet, at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Salem Lakes has announced that free sand and bags are available to village of Salem Lakes residents on East Park Street, near the railroad tracks, just south of the former Silver Lake Fire Rescue building.

Here is some additional flood related information from Kenosha County: