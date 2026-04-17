Dense fog advisory issued

Apr 17th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until 9 a.m.

During this advisory, visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog is possible, says the advisory text.

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