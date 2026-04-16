State Rep. Nedweski to hold listening session April 21

From the office of state Rep. Amanda Nedweski:

Rep. Amanda Nedweski (R–Pleasant Prairie) announced she will host two listening sessions in Bristol and Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, April 21. Additional sessions will be announced in the coming days as details are finalized.

The Bristol listening session will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., Bristol. The Pleasant Prairie session will follow from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Attendees for the Pleasant Prairie session are encouraged to use the south entrance to Village Hall, accessible from 100th Street.

At each session, Rep. Nedweski will provide a legislative update on her work in Madison, including recently enacted legislation to crack down on child grooming and expand access to breast cancer screenings for at-risk women. Constituents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and share feedback on issues affecting their communities and the state.

“We’ve made meaningful progress in Madison this session, but there’s always more work ahead,” Nedweski said. “These listening sessions are an important opportunity for me to hear directly from the people I represent and bring their priorities back with me to the Capitol.”

More listening sessions are currently being finalized and will be announced soon.

Rep. Nedweski represents the 32nd Assembly District, which includes the Town and Village of Bloomfield, Village of Bristol, Town of Brighton, Village of Genoa City, portions of Kenosha, portions of Lake Geneva, Village of Paddock Lake, Town of Paris, Village of Pleasant Prairie, Town of Randall, Village of Salem Lakes, Village of Twin Lakes, and the Town of Wheatland