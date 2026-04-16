Paige Sefton appointed to Westosha Central High School District board Bristol seat

The Westosha Central High School District board has selected Paige Sefton to fill its Bristol board seat.

Sefton fills the seat vacated by the resignation of Steve Richter. He held the Bristol seat since 2013.

Richter was the second resignation from the board this year. In January, Bonnie Felske resigned her at-large seat on the board. Jacob Biehn was appointed to fill that seat.

From a district news release:

The board interviewed two strong candidates for the position, and following interviews and deliberation, Ms. Sefton was appointed to the seat.

Ms. Sefton brings a strong connection to the district as a parent of a current Westosha Central sophomore, who is also a member of the WCHS Dance Team. She is a current resident within the Bristol School District and has been actively engaged in local education for over a decade. Since moving to the district in 2015, Ms. Sefton has been involved with the Bristol PTA/PTO, including serving as PTO president for three years. She recently retired after a 30-plus-year corporate career, with roles at Abbott, AbbVie, and Mondelez International. She now looks forward to dedicating more time to public service and education.

“I’m honored and very excited to be a part of such a successful school board,” Sefton said. “This is a great opportunity to use what I’ve learned in my corporate career of over 30 years, along with my numerous years of experience with the Bristol School PTA/PTO, to make valuable contributions to the WCHS Board. I hope to be able to talk to and hear from members of the Bristol community throughout my board tenure.”

Ms. Sefton’s first board meeting will be on May 5, 2026. Her appointed term will run through April 2027, at which time the seat will appear on the Spring Election ballot.