Work on Highway W in Wilmot to begin Thursday

Apr 15th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.
Click image for larger view /Kenosha County document

Resurfacing on Highway W in Wilmot will bring a closure beginning Thursday and continue into October.

A soft closure of Highway W is scheduled to begin Thursday, with a full closure to follow in early May. Local access to residences and businesses will remain throughout the project, says information provided by Kenosha County.

The project from Highway C to the state line is to include:

  • Pavement milling/pulverization and resurfacing
  • Widening of paved shoulders
  • Installation of asphalt sidewalk
  • Curb ramp replacement
  • Storm sewer replacement
  • Horizontal and vertical curve realignment
  • Pavement reconstruction within downtown Wilmot and realigned curves

More information including maps and a detour map ae available here.,

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