Work on Highway W in Wilmot to begin Thursday

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Resurfacing on Highway W in Wilmot will bring a closure beginning Thursday and continue into October.

A soft closure of Highway W is scheduled to begin Thursday, with a full closure to follow in early May. Local access to residences and businesses will remain throughout the project, says information provided by Kenosha County.

The project from Highway C to the state line is to include:

Pavement milling/pulverization and resurfacing

Widening of paved shoulders

Installation of asphalt sidewalk

Curb ramp replacement

Storm sewer replacement

Horizontal and vertical curve realignment

Pavement reconstruction within downtown Wilmot and realigned curves

More information including maps and a detour map ae available here.,