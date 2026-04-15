Work on Highway W in Wilmot to begin Thursday

Resurfacing on Highway W in Wilmot will bring a closure beginning Thursday and continue into October.
A soft closure of Highway W is scheduled to begin Thursday, with a full closure to follow in early May. Local access to residences and businesses will remain throughout the project, says information provided by Kenosha County.
The project from Highway C to the state line is to include:
- Pavement milling/pulverization and resurfacing
- Widening of paved shoulders
- Installation of asphalt sidewalk
- Curb ramp replacement
- Storm sewer replacement
- Horizontal and vertical curve realignment
- Pavement reconstruction within downtown Wilmot and realigned curves
More information including maps and a detour map ae available here.,