Units responding for crash on I-94

Apr 15th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to the 12200 block of the southbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

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