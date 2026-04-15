Units responding for crash on I-94

At about 6:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to the 12200 block of the southbound lanes of I-94.
Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to the 12200 block of the southbound lanes of I-94.
Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.
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