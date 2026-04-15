Severe thunderstorm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued issued by the National Weather Service for Kenosha County.
The warning is set to be in effect until 9 p.m.
UPDATE 8:29 p.m. — Extended to 9:15 p.m.
Western Kenosha County's news source
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued issued by the National Weather Service for Kenosha County.
The warning is set to be in effect until 9 p.m.
UPDATE 8:29 p.m. — Extended to 9:15 p.m.
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