Severe thunderstorm warning issued

Lawmakers leave conversations with Evers on gerrymandering, tax relief, school funding open Republican lawmakers left open Gov. Tony Evers’ special session on gerrymandering on Tuesday, saying they want to have further conversations with Evers about the issue. Evers and Democratic lawmakers criticized the lack of action. In a statement, Evers said “there’s nothing to negotiate.” This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The open-ended special session began […] Baylor Spears

Stunning: Payne Jr. breaks school record in 60m at indoor state championships with blazing speed WHITEWATER, WI — Racine’s top high school track and field athletes put together an impressive showing at the 2026 Wisconsin State Indoor Track & Field Championships on April 4, highlighted by a record-breaking sprint performance from Racine Case freshman Nicholas Payne Jr. Competing against some of the best talent in the state, athletes from Racine […] Nick Payne

Racine County leaders bring ‘listening session’ to Burlington, as 1st step in bridging east-west divide Racine County Executive Ralph Malicki brought several department heads to Burlington for a community listening session designed to close a long-standing gap between the eastern and western halves of the county and to hear directly from residents about the issues that matter most to them. The event took place at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, […] Heather Asiyanbi and Jamie Freeland

Free breakfast and lunch pending state approval at Racine schools after district budget restrictions RACINE, WI — Racine Unified School District officials are projecting all RUSD students will have free breakfast and lunch for the next four school years, pending state approval. Last year, Racine Unified School District (RUSD) officials projected they won’t financially be able to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student for the 2026-27 school year […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member