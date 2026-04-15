A word from our sponsors: Slades Corners Computer Repair provides computer repair, TV antenna installation and service, security camera installation and more

Racine County under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., severe storms expected Southeast Wisconsin, including Racine County, is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight that could accompany the severe storms expected in the area. The watch was issued by the National Weather Service at 2:30 p.m. on Tues., April 14. Tornado, severe storms possible NSW also issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region because […] Heather Asiyanbi

Residents plead with DNR to deny Port Washington data center air pollution permit The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) held a public hearing Tuesday on a request from the AI data center company Vantage for an air quality permit to operate 45 diesel backup generators at the company’s proposed hyperscale data center in Port Washington. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The department has already granted […] Henry Redman

2026 All-Racine County Boys Basketball: St. Catherine’s sweeps player, coach of the year awards In a year with no shortage of deserving candidates, St. Catherine’s swept the all-county awards for boys basketball this season. The Angels had some shaky moments throughout the season but were ready for their moment in March, as they went on a memorable run that culminated in winning the WIAA Division 3 State Championship. After […] Matt Hardesty

Racine Gladiators 8U dominate Kansas City regional, win back-to-back NFL FLAG titles LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – The Racine Gladiators 8U team delivered a dominant performance at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL FLAG Regional on April 11, going undefeated and capturing their second consecutive regional championship. Led by head coach Jesus “Chuey” Gonzales, a Racine Horlick alumnus, the Gladiators overwhelmed the competition, outscoring opponents 110–6 across four games. […] Nick Payne