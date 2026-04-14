Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

Apr 14th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:14 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a report of a fire in the 800 block of Rosebud Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Blown transformer on fire being reported.

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