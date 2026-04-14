Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

At about 9:14 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a report of a fire in the 800 block of Rosebud Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Blown transformer on fire being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:14 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a report of a fire in the 800 block of Rosebud Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Blown transformer on fire being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2026 West of the I | Powered by WordPress